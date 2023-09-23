Why is PM afraid of caste census, asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday advocated for a caste census and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of it as well as demanded the immediate implementation of reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

A bill to reserve one-third of seats in the legislative bodies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will now require the approval of a majority of state assemblies. It will be implemented after a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on a census which the government has said will be commissioned next year.

The BJP wants the reservation for women to be implemented in "10 years, but we want it today and OBCs (other backward classes) included in it", Gandhi told a conference of Congress workers here in poll-bound Rajasthan.