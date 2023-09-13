Caste census main plank for I.N.D.I.A. bloc's first joint rally, in Bhopal

Picking up the issue of a caste census, which they hope will act as an antidote to the politics of Hindutva in the forthcoming elections, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) announces its first joint meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal.

Emerging from the first coordination meeting of the INDIA bloc, held at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Indian National Congress' (INC) general secretary KC Venugopal briefed media and said that the Alliance members agreed to initiate seat sharing at the earliest.

Emphasising that the INDIA bloc will hold joint rallies in all parts of the country, Venugopal added, “Issues of rising prices, unemployment and (the) corruption of (the) Bharatiya Janata Party government will be highlighted in the joint rallies.”

Venugopal said 12 parties participated in the discussion. All-India Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning today, skipped the meeting.