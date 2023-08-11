Plea seeking to restrain opposition alliance from using acronym ‘I.N.D.I.A’ dismissed by SC as withdrawn

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to restrain opposition political parties from use of acronym “INDIA” (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) for their grouping.

“Who are you to file this? This seems to be purely a publicity interest litigation," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia questioned advocate Dhawan Uniyal, questioning the locus standi (right to approach judicial forum) of the PIL petitioner.

Sensing the disclination of the bench to entertain the public interest litigation, Uniyal sought permission to withdraw the petition. The court dismissed the plea as withdrawn, at the present stage.

The top court said that if there is any grievance against use of the term ‘INDIA’ by political parties, the petitioner may approach the Election Commission.