INDIA leaders meet in Parliament over Manipur, vow to restore peace

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held meeting with the leaders of the INDIA alliance to discuss the Manipur situation and said that the fight to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state will continue from streets to the Parliament.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) member leaders met in chamber of Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition on Rajya Sabha.

In a tweet, Congress from its official X handle said, “Congress President and LoP Kharge held meeting with INDIA leaders. For bringing peace in Manipur we will do what is requires. This fight will continue from streets to the Parliament.”

The INDIA leaders have been demanding for a discussion on Manipur in Rajya Sabha and also a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Upper House.