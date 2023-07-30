'NDA visited Manipur before polls, INDIA on ground after violence': Congress

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP government at the Centre, saying ahead of assembly polls all ministers used to visit Manipur, but after the violence only the Union Home Minister visited the state with no tangible impact to show.

The Congress also said that first it was former party chief Rahul Gandhi and now a delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who were in Manipur to listen to the pain, anguish and horror of both the communities, while appealing for peace.

Taking a jibe at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, Congress General Secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter: "NDA Union Ministers used to visit Manipur every week and at times every other day in the run up to the 2022 Assembly elections in the state."