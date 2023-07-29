Manipur: protest against demand for 'separate administration' by Kukis

A massive rally was taken out here on Saturday to protest against the demand for a 'separate administration' for areas inhabited by the Kuki community. Tens of thousands of demonstrators from across five valley districts of the state participated in the rally, demanding the territorial integrity of the northeastern state where race riots began in early May..

The protest march, organised by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), began at Thangmeiband in Imphal West district and culminated at Hapta Kangjeibunand in Imphal East, covering a distance of 5 km.