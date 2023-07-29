I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs reach Manipur to assess ground situation

A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) arrived in Imphal on Saturday on a two-day visit to assess the ground situation in the violence-hit Manipur.

The violence in Manipur which broke out on May 3 has so far killed over 160 people and injured more than 600 others.

The delegation will visit the valley and hill districts and talk to the affected people.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev said that they will also likely meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey.