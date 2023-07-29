Chennai publisher held for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence

Chennai-based publisher, political commentator and blogger Badri Seshadri was arrested on Saturday, July 29, for his alleged comments on judiciary while discussing Manipur violence in an interview to a Youtube channel.

The arrest was made early this morning by the Perambalur district police following a complaint from a lawyer Kaviarasu, a resident of Kunnam, who claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri’s views on the judiciary, during an interview to a Youtube channel on July 22.

Seshadri comments were critical of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the Supreme Court's actions over the ongoing violence in the north eastern state.