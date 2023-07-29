I.N.D.I.A flying to Manipur

Trinamool Congress' Dev said the opposition delegation wants to give the message that "we are with the people of Manipur".

"We are concerned, we want peace to return...the government has failed, so we want to go there and see what solution can be found," she said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran said the intent of the visit is to have a first-hand information about the happenings in the state. "The violence is still going on so we would like to have first-hand information and suggest some solutions and recommendations to the government and Parliament before the discussion comes there," he said.

The opposition bloc had been demanding that a delegation of their leaders be allowed to visit the state but till now they had been denied permission in view of the situation there.

Opposition parties have been urging the BJP-led Centre to take action on the situation in the north eastern state since violence began on May 3 — between the Kuki and Meitei communities. At least 150 people have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced so far.