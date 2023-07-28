Manipur: Kuki-Zo protest in Delhi to demand separate administration

The Kuki-Zo people gathered in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to assert the demand for a separate administration for themselves in Manipur.

This comes after the union government held separate talks with representatives of Kuki groups and members of the Coordinating Committee for Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Wearing T-shirts with ‘Separate Administration Only Solution (SAOS)’ slogans, protestors pressed the demand for a separate administration as several of them stressed that the tribes are already living separately.

“We are deeply pained and shattered by what has happened in our state. We want separate administration if our people have to live without fear for their lives. The separation is already complete. They have burnt all the Kuki houses in Imphal, in addition to 300 churches. 70,000 people are homeless now. Status quo is no longer possible. We do not trust the state government,” said Dr Mary Grace Zou, the convenor of the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum Delhi.