Kuki-Zo Women's Forum organises protest in Delhi, demands separate administration for tribals in Manipur

The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum organised a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday and demanded a separate administration for the tribal population of Manipur living in its hill districts.

Scores of people attended the protest. Some of the protesters were seen wearing T-shirts with "separate administration is the only solution" written on them. Many of their protesters donned their traditional attire.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.