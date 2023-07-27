Manipur: Kuki-Zo people demonstrate seeking separate administration

The Kuki-Zo community people have demonstrated in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district to press the demand for a separate administration for the tribe.

They also demanded that the Centre hold proper talks with Kuki groups who had earlier signed a Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the government.

The demonstrators under the banner of the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills held a sit-in at Gamgiphai, a village along the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

“We are holding a peaceful sit-in. We want that the government meet our demand for separate administration for us,” one of the protestors said on Wednesday.