Thousands of Meitei and Kuki women organised massive protests across Manipur

Thousands of women of both Meitei and Kuki communities on Friday organised massive protests across Manipur vehemently, condemning the parading of two naked women by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 4.

Hundreds and thousands of women belonging to Meitei community organised protests in five valley districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching while the women belonging to Kuki communities held similar protests in the hill districts, including Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

At the mammoth protests of the Kuki women, participants shouted slogans: "We Want Justice", "Book the Culprits", "We Want Separate Administration", etc.

They also held banners and placards that read, "Punishment for Rape should be nothing but death", "Rapists are nothing but monsters in a human face", "The world's most horrible crime committed against women", "Barbaric acts never witness before", "Worse than a Vietnam War", "Address the Kuki-Zo problems", "No Solution, No Rest", etc.