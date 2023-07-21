Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm over Manipur issue, expunging of words

As the AAP MPs continued to protest, he asked them to read the constitution and get guidance. "Get enlightened so that people do not laugh at us. What is unconstitutional is not in a word that is why you need to study."



K Keshava Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) wanted to know if the House can take up an issue that is pending before a court.



The Supreme Court on Thursday referred a petition against the ordinance to a 5-member constitution bench. Dhankhar responded saying the constitution puts a bar on discussion in the House in a very qualified manner.



"This House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction. That one restriction is germane to the issue Dr Keshav raised," he said adding Article 121 puts restrictions on discussion in Parliament on conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court in the discharge of his duties.