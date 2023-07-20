Modi politicises Manipur rape incident, Gehlot-Baghel hit back
In his statement, Modi dedicated only 36 seconds to condemning systematic violence that ravaged Manipur for the last 77 days. He used the horrible incident to attack Congress-ruled states
It took the killing of about 150 people, mass exodus, severe criticism by political parties at home and naming-shaming of India at international forums for PM Modi to speak on Manipur violence.
Breaking his deafening silence, he, finally spoke on Manipur on Thursday. July 20, in Parliament. In his 8 minutes 36-second statement, Modi dedicated only 36 seconds condemning systematic violence that ravaged Manipur for the last 77 days.
His statement was not only generic but full of “ill intentions” also. He brought references to rape incidents, happened in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It was not needed.
It is worth mentioning here that the Ashok Gehlot government took swift action and arrested the culprits in the Jodhpur rape case. Bhupesh Baghel government has always been quick to act in issues pertaining to law and order.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot put out a small comparison on Twitter. He said the Congress government took only two hours to reply.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was more specific in his response to the PM. He said Modi always does politics. Invoking Chhattisgarhiya pride, he said PM is trying to defame his peaceful state. He said PM should stop jumlebazi.
Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh both states will go to the assembly poll in November-December. BJP is desperately trying to win back states that it lost before the Lok Sabha polls, but as ground realities suggest, the game for the BJP is tough.
Comparing Manipur violence with other incidents, which happened in non-BJP-ruled states by the PM, reflects his mindset…insensitivity and the culpability of his party and government, said a political watcher.
