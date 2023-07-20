When Rahul can go to Manipur, why PM can't, asks Tejashwi after disturbing video from state goes viral

After a shocking video of two women being paraded naked on road in Manipur went viral, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the northeastern state which is witnessing ethnic violence for over past two months.

"When Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why the Prime Minister can't?" Tejashwi asked.

He said: "They are doing the politics of hatred. They are trying to kill democracy and the Constitution. The embarrassing video of Manipur which has surfaced and the way the Manipur chief minister has given statement is even more shocking."