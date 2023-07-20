SC condemns Manipur viral video; 'constitutional failure' and 'human rights violation' says CJI Chandrachud
Demanding a report from the Centre and the Manipur N. Biren Singh-led state government, the SC said it will take up the matter on July 28
The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 20, said it is "deeply disturbed" by the video of two Kuki women in Manipur being paraded naked, assaulted, and allegedly gangraped.
Terming it "simply unacceptable", a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.
"We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is simply unacceptable," said Chandrachud.
"Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a hostile environment is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. Who knows whether it was isolated or if there is a pattern?" the CJI continued.
"We are of the view that the Court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government to hold the perpetrators accountable and also to ensure that such instances are not repeated in the strife in Manipur. The visuals which are portrayed in the media would indicate reflects gross constitution violations and infraction of human rights," he added.
"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on the internet, the opposition parties and the civil society has reacted strongly against the violence inflicted upon women in the north eastern state, as visible in the horrifying video.
After 77 days of silence, ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too condemned the viral video.
Violence has rocked Manipur as clashes between the two communities — Kukis and Meiteis — began on May 3. Over 160 people have died, over 50,000 injured and thousands have been displaced.
