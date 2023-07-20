SC condemns Manipur viral video; 'constitutional failure' and 'human rights violation' says CJI Chandrachud

"Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a hostile environment is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. Who knows whether it was isolated or if there is a pattern?" the CJI continued.

"We are of the view that the Court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government to hold the perpetrators accountable and also to ensure that such instances are not repeated in the strife in Manipur. The visuals which are portrayed in the media would indicate reflects gross constitution violations and infraction of human rights," he added.

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Demanding a report from the Centre and the Manipur N. Biren Singh-led state government, the SC said it will take up the matter on July 28.