The fuhrer fiddles while Manipur burns 

Schools were ordered to reopen this week in strifetorn Manipur, where 50,000 people are still in relief camps. What however explains the prime minister’s silence, the refusal to impose President’s Rule and the failure of security forces to maintain law and order?

If there were a yogic posture tailor-made for our prime minister, it would have to be maunasana, the not-so-subtle art of saying nothing that he has perfected to a fault. (One cannot help but recall Modi mocking former prime minister Manmohan Singh as ‘Maunmohan’ Singh.)

Known as he is for skirting embarrassing issues and adept at maintaining studied silences on issues he is either clueless about or indifferent to, PM Modi’s deafening silence on Manipur, therefore, should not have come as a surprise. After all, this is the man who broke his maun vrat (vow of silence) on the farmers’ agitation after an entire year.

The PM’s silence on the Chinese aggression in Galwan, oxygen shortages during the second wave of the pandemic, allegations against the Adani Group, the ongoing women wrestlers’ protest against sexual harassment by a powerful BJP MP— the growing list seems to be par for the course.

But nothing can excuse the silence on the situation in Manipur, with more than 130 deaths in a month and a half, over 50,000 Manipuris displaced, over 250 churches and 25 temples burnt; where nearly 40,000 troops are struggling to curb violence in a state that occupies an area equivalent to two-thirds of Jaisalmer and has a population less than that of Lucknow.

When a convoy of 39 army trucks was stuck on the highway for several weeks because of blockades, helicopters had to airdrop food to stranded troops. Both the national highways (NH2 and NH37) that cut through Manipur bore the brunt of the blockades and there was nothing that the security forces could do.

The staggering incompetence of the ‘double engine’ government and gross administrative failures are not only hard to miss, they are impossible to ignore. The Union home minister has officially denied that Article 355 of the Constitution—which allows the Centre to temporarily take over the maintenance of law and order from the state government—has been invoked in Manipur.