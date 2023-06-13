PM Modi breaks his silence on the North-East, but not a word yet on Manipur

Internet is suspended in Manipur since 3 May 2023 and there is no certainty that it will be restored on 16 June (the date of the last extension), given the tense situation still prevailing there. It is not clear how many in Manipur would have seen the tweet above, but people from Manipur living outside the state reacted with some anguish.

Why are civilians in Manipur still suffering for over 40 days? Are the lives of Manipuri civilians cheap, sir, or is everything so normal that the rest of India can ignore what is happening in Manipur, one of them asked under a cloak of anonymity on social media.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, however, claimed that "under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", the Centre has "already sanctioned Rs 100 crore package for necessary and immediate relief along with 30,000 [metric tonnes of] rice to be distributed to the affected people…"