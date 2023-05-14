Why Manipur is Burning

This time, trouble has been brewing ever since the Manipur government tried to survey the forest in the hills on the plea of bringing them into the ‘reserved forests’ category. In the tribal states of India’s north-east, particularly in Schedule VI areas, the land, forests, rivers—in short, all natural resources—belong to the people, not to the state. These resources are under the custodianship of the district councils enacted under Schedule VI of the Constitution.

In Meghalaya, for instance, only 4 per cent of forests come under the ambit of the state. The rest are under the district councils and are managed by traditional institutions, by clans and communities. Similarly, in Manipur, 67.6 per cent of the forest land is in the tribal areas, and only about 8 per cent constitutes reserved forests or comes under the state’s stewardship.

Poppy is cultivated in forest lands by several tribes as a source of livelihood. But it's the drug lords in the Imphal valley who actually rake in the millions and make the most of the bonanza.

In a sense, chief minister Biren Singh’s attempts to legalise marijuana for medical and industrial uses can be argued to be good for the state, as it will yield revenue. Poppy cultivation, on the other, hand is illegal and the Biren Singh government has been systematically reducing the area under poppy cultivation from about 6,742 acre in 2021 to only 1,118 acre in 2022. So this would have pinched the drug lords the most.