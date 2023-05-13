No home to return to : Manipur violence survivors

It has been ten days since the one of the worst ethnic clash broke out in Manipur, but for those who fled its capital town Imphal to escape the violence the memories are still raw and painful.

Many of the survivors have fled to Guwahati to stay with their relatives, say their homes have been destroyed during the violence and they have no place to return to.

Their stories are filled with an unmistakable sense of loss and deep sadness due to the violence, the loss of their homes and the difficult time they spent in relief camps. Some of them even recounted locking themselves in their homes with mobile phone torches as the only source of light.

The clash between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur has claimed 60 lives so far. It left thousands displaced, homes razed to the ground and places of worship destroyed.