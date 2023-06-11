Is New Delhi in charge of Manipur? Why has the Prime Minister not spoken?

Law and order is a state subject and the responsibility of the state government. President’s Rule, demanded by a section of the people, politicians and scholars in Manipur, has not yet been imposed. The state government under chief minister N. Biren Singh, has not been dismissed. But the union home ministry appears to be engaged in back-seat driving.

There is confusion around Article 355 under which the union government can take over law and order from the state government without dismissing the state government. In such a case, the state government continues to function normally in all other spheres of administration, like health, education, transport and rehabilitation, but the law and order is administered directly by the union government.