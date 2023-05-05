Manipur: Article 355 invoked, Army flag march on, addtl troops airlifted from Assam

The police chief said that some miscreants looted arms from a police station in Bishnupur district and he urged them to return the arms and ammunition failing which stern action would be initiated against them.



"The situation in Manipur is expected to be brought under control in a day or two," the DGP said. Army and Assam Rifles continued to conduct flag marches in several trouble-torn districts of Manipur for the third day on Friday even as sporadic incidents were reported from different areas.



A defence spokesman on Friday said that flag marches were underway in several areas specially in the most volatile Churachandpur district.



He claimed that the situation was brought under control in many areas through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.



"Indian Air Force undertook continuous sorties to carry additional Army and Paramilitary troops from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircrafts. Induction commenced on the night of Thursday and additional columns commenced domination with effect from the wee hours of Friday. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night," the Defence PRO said.