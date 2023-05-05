Fulfil your duty towards violence-hit Manipur instead of electioneering in Karnataka: Cong to PM

"This is a fit case where Home Minister of India Amit Shah should resign or should be sacked forthwith. This is a fit case where the BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and Article 356, that is President's rule, should be imposed," he added.



Shrinate said Manipur has been burning for the last four days and reports of loot, murder and arson are coming in. The situation there is so bad that internet services had to be suspended, half the state is under curfew and the Indian Railways has stopped services there, she said.



"Ministers, MLAs and MPs of Manipur are urging the prime minister to save Manipur which is burning. But it is unfortunate that the prime minister and the home minister are so busy in electioneering in Karnataka that they are not bothered about the situation in Manipur.