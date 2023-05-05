Uneasy calm in violence-hit Manipur amid heavy presence of security forces

An uneasy calm prevailed in Manipur on Friday morning as no fresh violence was reported overnight between communities amid heavy presence of security forces, police said.

However, gunfights were reported between security forces and hill-based militants in various parts of the state, they said.

The exchanges of fire were reported at Kangvai in Churachandpur district, western hill range of Phougakchao in adjoining Bishnupur district and Dolaithabi and Pukhao in Imphal East district, a senior police officer said.

However, it was not immediately known whether there has been any casualty on either side.