On May 17, two weeks after rioting started in Manipur, the internet ban in the state was extended for five more days amidst allegations that the ban was selective and confined to the hill areas. After what happened in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, people in Manipur are bracing for a protracted internet shutdown.

Attempts to restore normalcy till now have included the use of specialised drones or quadcopters, sniffer dogs, patrolling for area domination and reinforcement of armed personnel. Dialogues for peace have been conspicuous by their absence. How long can the security forces maintain peace?

The deep distrust between the Kuki–Chin tribes in the hills of Manipur and the Meiteis in the Imphal valley has deepened. While casualties as a result of the violence that flared up on May 3 include people from both Meitei and tribal groups, the hill tribes seem to have been worse affected, with a much larger number of displaced people. The number of those who died in the ethnic clashes is still not known for sure, and nobody seems to believe the figure of 50–70 the state government has put out.

With refugees spilling over into neighboring Mizoram and Assam and beyond, horrifying accounts of the clashes have been doing the rounds. With no internet ban in the neighbouring states, the ban in Manipur appears to have had limited success. Incendiary stories of tribals shot, raped and hacked have inflamed passions in the absence of credible narratives.

Mizoram being the closest neighbour and with the hill tribes of Manipur sharing ethnic ties with the people there, over 5,822 internally displaced people reportedly fled there. A large number of Kukis are now with their kin in Assam or Meghalaya, while those with relatives in Delhi and elsewhere have taken temporary shelter there after they lost the homes they had built over a lifetime, brick by brick.

Several of them have seen their businesses go up in flames. The mere thought of rebuilding what was built with sweat and tears over decades is numbing. People looking at Manipur from a distance can scarcely comprehend the magnitude of this humanitarian crisis—Manipur has rarely witnessed the like before.