Can the Supreme Court restore Manipur to sanity and order?

Hecha Thadou (not his real name) says his family members back in Manipur were lucky to survive the ‘communal rioting’ that raged in Manipur since May 3.

Like several other Kuki tribespeople from Manipur residing and working outside the state, he too believes the riots were planned in advance. He heard stories that tribal citizens in the police force were disarmed before the rioting started; and he is not surprised to read about the letter that 10 Kuki MLAs of the Manipur Assembly have addressed to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding a separate tribal state.

With most of his family members having taken shelter in Guwahati, he does not know if he will ever return to Imphal. In any case, with his house torched and looted, there is little to go back to. The trust deficit is such, he says over the phone, that he too doubts if tribals will ever be able to live in peace in the state with the Meiteis.