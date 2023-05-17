Manipur violence: SC asks state govt to file status report on security measures taken for violence-hit people

It asked the state government to file a fresh status report on relief, security, and rehabilitation measures to help violence-hit persons.

The state government, in its status report, said it took measures to provide relief to affected persons and over 46,000 people have been rescued and more than 3,000 stranded ones have been taken to airports to enable them to leave the state.

More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Earlier, the top court had expressed concern over the huge loss of life and property in the state and asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.