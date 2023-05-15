Manipur CM rejects demand for separate administration for Kuki areas

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday rejected a demand made by 10 MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, for a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts of the northeastern state, stating, "the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected".

The chief minister, who had made an air-dash to Delhi on Sunday to confer with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said measures are being taken to ensure that militants, who had signed a peace pact dubbed ‘Suspension of Operations’, return to their designated camps.

Singh also appealed to people not to hold ‘dharnas’ or rallies in view of the sensitive phase the state has been witnessing since race riots between the majority Meiteis and the Kukis earlier this month.

He also said no force would be used to break the blockades imposed by some groups on highways in the state in the wake of the rioting, and instead “efforts would be made to reason with these demonstrators”.