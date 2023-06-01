Manipur crisis speaks of failed governance, broken trust

On May 29, when Union home minister Amit Shah landed in Manipur, a conflict zone, he was met with banners welcoming him to Imphal. A section of the media gushed over the arrival of the “man with a mission”. No questions were asked about why the home minister had been missing for almost a month when violence, arson, loss of lives and property racked the state. Was it because law and order is a state subject? What happened to the double-engine government, asked the people (but not the media). What happened to its heavy security and intelligence network, which failed to prevent violence in the tiny Imphal valley?

Even as Amit Shah visited the hills on May 31, including hotbeds Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, Kuki villages were being set on fire. In Imphal, the chief minister was appealing to the Meitei community to keep the curfew and not block the roads. The internet ban was being extended till June 5.

The failure of the security forces to control the situation has already led to a large number of Kuki–Chin tribespeople to seek shelter in Mizoram, in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, and wherever else they may have relatives. Manipur CM Biren Singh is widely perceived by them as being complicit with the rest of the Meitei community.