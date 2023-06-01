Shah announces separate judicial, CBI probes into Manipur violence

Issuing a stern warning to the Kuki militants, who signed a Suspension of Operation agreement on August 22, 2008 with the government, the Home Minister said that the security forces would take strictest actions against the Kuki militants if they violate the provisions of the pact.



Initiative would be taken to set up a circuit bench of the Manipur High Court in the tribal dominated Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts for speedy trial of cases.



He announced that supply of essential items in hill areas would be ensured and helicopter services would be conducted for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi districts.