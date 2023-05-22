Manipur still tense: 8 reliable nuggets among the rumours

5. The Manipur Tribals Forum, New Delhi, has released video clips from Moreh in which priests at various temples—ISKCON, Tamil Temple, Shiv Mandir and a Hanuman mandir—deny that the temples were vandalised, aiming to dispel social media claims that they were attacked by tribals.

6. Chief Minister Biren Singh has dismissed demands to sack the 10 Kuki-Chin MLAs who have demanded a separate administration in the hills on the ground of irreconcilable differences with the tribes. "They are still family," he said on Sunday.

7. The minister of state for external affairs RK Ranjan Singh has, in a letter to the Prime Minister, demanded stern action against militants and separatists and has urged the PM to ensure the unity and integrity of Manipur.

8. While Meitei hamlets in the foothills continue to be attacked by Kuki militants, Kuki-Chin refugees have continued to seek shelter in neighbouring Mizoram.