Rajiv Gandhi, the Mizoram Peace Accord and Manipur Today

The Mizoram Peace Accord of 1986 may have receded from public memory; but given what is happening in Manipur, it is instructive to recall the historic accord.

Rajiv Gandhi (1944–1991)—whose death anniversary falls on May 21, today—was then Prime Minister and instrumental restoring peace in Mizoram along with R.D. Pradhan, then the home secretary.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Mizo National Army had been leading an insurgency since the mid-1960s, demanding Independence from India. As general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Rajiv Gandhi visited Aizawl in 1983, making efforts to end the insurgency and initiate a dialogue with the insurgents. But the dialogue ran into a roadblock with the Government of India’s refusal to agree to the insurgents’ conditions. The assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984 brought negotiations to a standstill.

In September 1985, Rajiv Gandhi entrusted R.D. Pradhan with the task of resuming the dialogue. MNF leader Laldenga drove a hard bargain and by June 1986 the negotiations were again at breaking point. Pradhan is said to have invited Laldenga to have a cup of tea in his office on 27 June 1986. He was retiring in three days’ time and advised Laldenga to accept the terms offered by the government. His successors were unlikely to offer better terms, he told Laldenga, who left without making any commitment.

On 30 July, Laldenga returned even as Pradhan was leaving for his farewell. Laldenga said he was ready to sign the peace accord, but Pradhan exclaimed that it was too late and he no longer had the authority to push the paperwork through. But at Laldenga’s insistence, after the farewell event, they both drove to the Prime Minister’s residence on Race Course Road in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi summoned a meeting of the cabinet committee on security at his residence the same evening. R.D. Pradhan was given an extension till midnight and authorised to finalise the draft of the peace accord. The accord was signed and announced by 9.30 pm. The MNF agreed to lay down arms, cease hostilities and accept the Indian Constitution. Since then, Mizoram celebrates June 30 as the Peace Accord Day.