Students from Rajasthan trapped in violence-hit Manipur: CM Gehlot expresses concern

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced concern over the safety of students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.



Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribes who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke out.



Gehlot on Saturday said that top officials of his government are in touch with officials in the northeastern state.