Manipur MLA says situation improving, displaced people can return home

"We have noticed an improvement in the situation. People who have migrated to Cachar and sought refuge can go back to their respective homes in the next two days," the MLA said.



Ashab Uddin also claimed that spreading of false information has not stopped yet, which is creating hurdles for normalcy to return in Manipur.



He urged the people not to pay heed to rumours.



Meanwhile, a peace committee has been formed in Assam that will visit the disturbed areas in Manipur on Monday. Kamalakanta Singha, a member of the committee, said that the panel has representatives from different linguistic communities, who will visit some of the violence-hit areas to understand people's problems.



On the other hand, the influx of people from Manipur into Assam is continuing with the tally reaching 2,000 till late Saturday evening.



A senior Cachar district official said, "We expect more people to come here seeking shelter in the next couple of days. The district administration is prepared. There is adequate arrangement of food and other essential commodities."