54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal Valley peaceful, most shops & markets open

The death toll in the Manipur carnage increased to 54, officials said even as unofficial sources put the figure at several scores. Life returned to a wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started plying on the roads.

Security presence which has been bolstered by flying in more army troops and rapid action force and central police forces was clearly visible at all major areas and roads.

Most shops and markets in Imphal town and other places opened in the morning with people buying vegetables and other essential commodities even as security forces were deployed in large numbers.

Of the 54 dead, 16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district, officials said.

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead, the official said.