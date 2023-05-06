Nitish seeks security for Bihar people living in violence-hit Manipur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the chief secretary to talk to his counterpart in violence-hit Manipur to provide adequate security to people from the state living there.

He also asked the chief secretary to make arrangements for the safe return of those who are willing to come back to their native places in the eastern state.

"The chief minister has asked chief secretary Amir Subhani to speak to his counterpart in Manipur so that adequate security can be provided to the people from Bihar living there, following the violence in the north-eastern state," a statement issued by the CMO said on Friday.