CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base

The CRPF has directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "immediately" report to their nearest security base with family members in the wake of a CoBRA commando being killed in the ongoing violence in the state.

The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur's Churachandpuimphalr district on Friday noon, officials said.

The headquarters of the 3.25-lakh personnel strong force in Delhi asked all its field commanders to "promptly" contact their off-duty personnel hailing from Manipur and convey the message.