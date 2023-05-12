36 PGIMER nursing students punished for not listening to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

36 nursing students from the National Institute of Nursing Education, part of the central government-run Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at Chandigarh were barred from leaving their hostel for a week for missing an official gathering to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

The hospital authorities had made it compulsory for the first- and third-year students to listen to the radio broadcast on April 30 at the institute.

The nursing college authorities issued an order on May 3 informing the students—28 from the third year and 8 from the first year—that they would not be allowed to step out of the hostel for a week.

After facing backlash from the larger public over the decision, PGIMER issued a 'clarification' on Thursday night. The statement said that 'Since some of the students did not share any reason for not attending the session and abstained from the event arranged for them in a lecture theatre, the college authorities took action against them'.

'Banning the outing of the nursing students after classes in evening due to non-attending the Mann Ki Baat programme was an overreaction on part of the nursing college authorities and the concerned have already been conveyed the displeasure of PGIMER administration,' the statement read.