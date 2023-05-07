Mann Ki Baat: The Inside Story

On Sunday, April 30, people from the Indian diaspora living in the major European capitals were mobilised to listen to the PM’s Mann Ki Baat (MKB). The time difference (6 a.m. GMT) seemed to have made no difference to those like Raageshwari, who gushed, “Waking up at 4 in the morning, getting ready and coming here—absolutely fruitful.” Lest this be misconstrued as sarcasm, she shared a photograph showing herself sitting between the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, and minister Jitendra Singh at India House, London, adding that the experience was “fantastic”, and going on to invite “all the children in the UK” to attend the next episode.

Doraiswami hit a more diplomatic note when he said, “I think the great bit for the community was to be involved with it as a community, rather than individually listening to it at home.” (In private, it would appear that many of the invitees hoped they would be spared next time and that a different lot of invitees would have the dubious delight of joining the jamboree.)