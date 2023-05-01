PM’s Mann Ki Baat: It is not as popular as claimed

The report states that across the nation, South Indians are the least likely to have listened to the programme, most probably due to the fact that the PM’s address is in Hindi with the percentage of non-listeners being pegged at 75 per cent. That being said, even in the Hindi-speaking States, popularity/listenership of PMMKB was rather low. Across all regions, a majority of the citizens hadn’t listened to the programme at all in the last year. At least 63 per cent of the citizens in north-west and east India hadn’t heard the programme at all. This was followed by 62 per cent in non-Hindi speaking states.

What was a surprising find in the report was that over half of those leaning towards BJP don’t seem to be listening to the PM’s radio programme and amongst the few who listen to the programme regularly, BJP is highly popular. At least 51 per cent of BJP-leaning respondents had never listened to PMMKB and only 7 per cent of their supporters listened to it almost always. Another 7 per cent of their supporters heard the programme most months. Of the few citizens who listened to Mann Ki Baat almost every month, 58 per cent were BJP-leaning.

Citizens from households with high media presence also don’t listen to PMMKB all that regularly, although they are more likely to be regular than others. In households with high media presence, 42 per cent had never listened to the PM’s programme, and in houses with medium media presence, 65 per cent hadn’t listened to PMMKB.