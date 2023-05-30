Manipur: Even government divided down the middle

Newspaper reports today, 30 May, quoted 'security sources' saying that not only were weapons looted from armouries and police stations during the past few days, but some were also actually handed over to the two warring groups by sympathetic security personnel.

Meitei personnel handed them over to Meitei militants and civilians, and Kuki personnel to the Kukis, it is rumoured.

Even more disturbingly, the claimants admit that for the first time, the government itself is split down the middle. Government employees' divided loyalty, they say, is evident in the way that Meitei officials in the hills have moved back to the Imphal valley, while Kuki employees in Imphal have moved back to the hills or migrated to Mizoram, Assam or Delhi for safety.

With official estimates putting the casualty at 80 deaths, 1,700 houses burnt down, 35,000 people displaced (with 7,000 refugees in Mizoram alone), questions are being raised over the conduct of the state government and, more particularly, chief minister N. Biren Singh.

Surprisingly, although violence has been raging since 3 May, no peace committee appears to have been formed by the government. No attempt appears to have been made by the state government to bring the two communities together.