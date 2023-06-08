Manipur rights panel asks govt to consider restoration of Internet services

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked the state government to consider restoration of Internet services which had been suspended since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, commission sources said on Thursday.

MHRC Chairperson Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha and member K.K. Singh in an order on Wednesday asked the Commissioner (Home) to consider restoration of Internet services in Manipur for providing benefits to the citizens to balance the security of the state and the right to freedom of expression.

The rights panel issued the order following a complaint from one Kammingthang Hangshingan, an Aizawl (Mizoram) resident, on the suspension of Internet services in Churachandpur district of Manipur last month. The complaint called it a "human rights violation".