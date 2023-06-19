Manipur violence: Meitei mothers condemn PM Modi, govt for divisive politics

Slamming the Union government, the representatives of the Women's Market in Imphal said that the divisive politics of the government and its complicity with some of the parties to the conflict was a matter of concern. The Women's Market in Imphal is run by Meitei women, and their representatives were in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a sit-in on Monday, June 19.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, the Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace pointed out that though Manipur has been suffering "the most horrible communal catastrophe for more than 45 days, yet the prime minister has had no time to visit Manipur and has not even said a single word".

Known mostly as the "mothers of Manipur", the women said the citizens of Manipur were completely dismayed by the silence maintained by the prime minister on the recent violence. "We, the mothers of Manipur, strongly condemn the Union home minister’s exclusivist talks with Naga MLAs and Kuki MLS," said the Meitei women.