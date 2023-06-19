Congress questions Modi on Manipur again

The Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on violence in Manipur, asking him when will the self-styled ‘Vishwaguru’ listen to ‘Manipur Ki Baat’ on June 19.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said, "Manipur is burning since 49 days. On Day 50, will PM Narendra Modi fly away to foreign lands, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis? Hundreds dead, thousands rendered homeless, countless churches and places of worship destroyed, and a state administration that is part of the problem, not the solution. To make matters even worse, the violence is now spreading to Mizoram as well."

He said, since the last many days, Manipuri leaders have been seeking time from the Prime Minister to ensure his intervention.