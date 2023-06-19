Soldier shot at, five houses burnt in Imphal West district, Manipur

A soldier was injured during an encounter with a mob, who also torched five houses in Imphal West district, officials said on Monday.



Defence sources said that armed individuals resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards the Chingmang village in Imphal West district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, injuring a soldier.



"Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area.