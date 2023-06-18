Imphal: Meitei protesters boycott PM Modi’s 'Mann ki Baat', smash radio sets

A group of Meitei people, apparently angry over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued silence on the raging ethnic violence in Manipur, on Sunday boycotted PM's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' and shattered their radio sets in protest.

In a video shared on Twitter on Sunday, a group of men and women belonging to the Meitei community are seen raising slogans and purportedly trampling on their radio sets in Imphal East.

Manipur has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since 3 May that have left more than 100 people dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced.

The protestors gathered at Singjamei area in Imphal East district and chanted “Mann ki baat taningdey (We don’t want to listen to Mann Ki Baat)" as they smashed their radio sets on the ground, scroll.in reported.