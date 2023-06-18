Appeal for peace outsourced to RSS? Congress takes dig at PM's silence on Manipur

The Congress on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the Manipur crisis in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast and asked when will he say or do something about the "unending violence" in the north-eastern state.

While slamming the prime minister's "continuing silence", Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for issuing an appeal for peace in Manipur "after 45 days" and asked if the prime minister had "outsourced" the appeal to the organisation that "moulded him".

"So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun (silence) on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India's great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur.