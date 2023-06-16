“Shocked…law and order complete failure in Manipur”: Modi’s minister attacks BJP govt
Ranjan Singh appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace. He was in Kerala at the time of the attack
Minister of state for external affairs in Modi’s cabinet, RK Ranjan Singh who hails from Imphal, attacked the BJP government in Manipur after his house was set on fire on Thursday evening.
The minister who was away for office-related work in Kerala at the time of the attack, called the incident "inhumane."
Castigating the Biren Singh government for "the failure of law and order" in the state, reeling under the ethnic violence for over a month, Singh said, “I am shocked...law and order situation in Manipur has totally failed”.
“Someone tried to vandalise it. Demolish…I am shocked. I never expect this kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens of this state. I pray to God…This is the second time. The first time, I anyhow convinced them and security protected. Everything was normal till 10.30 pm., suddenly a crowd came and attacked,” Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.
https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/national/bjps-politics-of-hatred-burnt-manipur-rahul-gandhi“The law-and-order condition in Manipur is a total failure. The existing government could not maintain peace,” added Singh.
He also said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called him, and inquired about the incident.
The Manipur government, however after the incident said that “a crowd forcefully entered the minister’s house and set it ablaze.” The guards stationed in the premises were outnumbered and were unable to prevent the entry of the mob.
According to the Imphal police, tear gas shells were deployed to disperse the gathering near the minister’s residence. Singh’s family was also away at the time of the incident. No one is injured, claimed the police.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the Modi government, sharing Singh's statement.
“Here is a Union Minister from Manipur lamenting the prevailing situation in his state. But the PM is still silent, too busy preparing for his visit to the US while Manipur continues to burn,” Ramesh said.
Singh is the second high-profile victim of the ethnic violence. BJP MLA, Vungzagin Valte who has been admitted to a Delhi hospital is among the first victims of the Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence that has claimed over 100 lives in the northeastern State since May 3.
On June 5, two days after Amit Shah’s visit, Congress MLA Ranjit Singh’s house was also burnt down by the alleged Kuki militants.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines