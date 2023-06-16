“Shocked…law and order complete failure in Manipur”: Modi’s minister attacks BJP govt

Minister of state for external affairs in Modi’s cabinet, RK Ranjan Singh who hails from Imphal, attacked the BJP government in Manipur after his house was set on fire on Thursday evening.

The minister who was away for office-related work in Kerala at the time of the attack, called the incident "inhumane."

Castigating the Biren Singh government for "the failure of law and order" in the state, reeling under the ethnic violence for over a month, Singh said, “I am shocked...law and order situation in Manipur has totally failed”.

“Someone tried to vandalise it. Demolish…I am shocked. I never expect this kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens of this state. I pray to God…This is the second time. The first time, I anyhow convinced them and security protected. Everything was normal till 10.30 pm., suddenly a crowd came and attacked,” Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.