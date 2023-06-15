BJP’s politics of hatred burnt Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP-led Central government’s politics of hatred has burnt Manipur and an all-party delegation must be sent to end the cycle of violence, on Thursday.

In a tweet, Gandhi said: "BJP's politics of hatred has burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than a hundred people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent. An all-party delegation must be sent to the state to end this cycle of violence and restore peace. Let's shut this 'Nafrat ka Bazaar' and open a 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every heart in Manipur."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also dubbed the situation in the northeastern state as distressing, saying: "The situation in Manipur is very distressing, and it is deeply disheartening to see that the Central government is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and the restoration of peace."